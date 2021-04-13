$767.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $767.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.60 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

PNR opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. Pentair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

