779 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

