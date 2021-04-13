7,803 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

