7,917 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock worth $2,405,989. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.