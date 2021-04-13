840,713 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 840,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

