84,900 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

