8,656 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.