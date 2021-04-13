8,667 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Noah by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Noah by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Noah by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

