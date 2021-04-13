91,600 Shares in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Precipio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

