ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 111.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

