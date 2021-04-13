Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.06. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 147,592 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.60% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

