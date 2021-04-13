Abyss Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $694,931.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

