Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 199,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,975. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

