Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

ACEL opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,046 shares of company stock worth $1,339,626 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

