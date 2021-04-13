Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,123,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 185,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

