Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $225,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

