Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 287 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $82.32.

