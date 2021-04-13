Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 2,967 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.