Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,828. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.86 and its 200 day moving average is $237.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

