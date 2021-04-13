Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

