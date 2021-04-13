Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 210,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.