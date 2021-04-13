Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

BMY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 117,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of -571.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

