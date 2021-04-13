Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

