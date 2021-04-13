Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.