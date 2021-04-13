Addison Capital Co Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.