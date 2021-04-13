Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.75 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.47 and a 200-day moving average of $477.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

