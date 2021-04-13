Aeon (AEON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $681,833.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 105.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 181.1% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $681,833.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00509280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 866% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

