Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

