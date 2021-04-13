Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $156.97, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.