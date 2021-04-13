AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 250,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$528.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

