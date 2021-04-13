Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,516,000 after buying an additional 306,951 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

