Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

