Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.82.

AC traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,867,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,031. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

