Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

NYSE APD traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $286.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

