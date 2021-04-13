Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,002. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

