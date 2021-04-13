Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,655 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $162.30 and a 12-month high of $257.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.60.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

