Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Alamo Group stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $164.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

