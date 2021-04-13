Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 166,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,161,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

