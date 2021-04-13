Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $219,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period.

EJAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 33,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

