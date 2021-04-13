Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 9,365 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $835,993,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,864. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

