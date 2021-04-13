Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 69.7% in March

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

ANCTF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.67.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

