Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.66 and last traded at $105.66. 27,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 983,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several brokerages have commented on ADS. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

