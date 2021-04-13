Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

