Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

