Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in March

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

