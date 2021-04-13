Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

