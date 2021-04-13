Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

ATUS opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

