Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Insider Purchases C$281,907.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Shares of ALS opened at C$15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.35. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.11 million and a P/E ratio of -24.26.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

