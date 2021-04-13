Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

