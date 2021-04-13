American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 852.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

